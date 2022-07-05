Police investigating after woman dies from gunshot wound

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.

On Sunday night, officials say a woman was dropped off at Mercy Hospital after she had been shot in the head.

Right now, investigators say they do not know if the woman was shot accidentally or on purpose.

She died from her injuries.

Authorities say they have one person in custody, but no other details have been released.

