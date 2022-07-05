ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police investigating after woman dies from gunshot wound

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3eZ6_0gV8yvss00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.

On Sunday night, officials say a woman was dropped off at Mercy Hospital after she had been shot in the head.

“I can’t breathe,” Mother files lawsuit against OKC police after son’s in-custody death

Right now, investigators say they do not know if the woman was shot accidentally or on purpose.

She died from her injuries.

Authorities say they have one person in custody, but no other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Police investigate body found in car at SW OKC apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered inside a car at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side. Authorities were called to the Almonte Apartments at SW 59th and May Ave. around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a suspicious death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Mercy Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Police search for person who opened fire at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a person they say opened fire at an Oklahoma City home early Wednesday morning. Authorities told KOCO 5 that someone walked up to a home near Southwest 44th Street and May Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. and opened fire using a rifle and a handgun. Police said the shots hit the home several times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Arrested In Connection With SW OKC Fire Identified

Oklahoma City police arrested and identified a man connected to an arson investigation on the city's southwest side. The man has been identified as George Halstied. He is accused of setting his mother's apartment on fire. Firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. to the complex near Southwest...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy