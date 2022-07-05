The Great Resignation shows signs of slowing in Utah

Fewer Utahns are quitting their jobs, according to data released last week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What's happening: The rate of workers quitting their jobs dropped faster in Utah than in almost any other state.

About 2.9% of Utah workers quit their jobs in April — 1.1% less than the month before.

Only Wyoming matched Utah's decline in resignations.

Context: Data released a month ago suggested Utahns were leading the nation in handing in their notice.

In March, the state had the fifth-highest quit rate in the U.S. and the nation's biggest month-to-month increase from February.

Zoom out: The high job turnover has allowed workers to seek higher wages and better working conditions.

Hourly wages rose nationally by 6.1% in May — the highest rate of wage growth since at least the 1990s, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

But economists expect the number of job openings will level out soon, and Utah’s drop in resignations is consistent with that.

That could mean the clock is running on Utah workers' chances to leverage the tight labor market in negotiations.

Meanwhile: Utah's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in April but is still low at 2.2%.

What we're watching: Even as inflation eclipses wage growth, more labor-watchers are urging employers to pay attention to employees' morale, rather than compensation alone, to keep them from quitting.