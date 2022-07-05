ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pekin’s 192nd is in the history books

By Writers Bloc
salemleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 192nd consecutive Fourth of July celebration in Pekin is...

salemleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

$100 Bounty for Every Black Carp Caught in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who like to do some fishing on the Ohio River. Whether you are tossing a line into the river or doing a little bow fishing, you just might happen to catch a carp. Now, there are a few types of carp in our area: common carp, grass carp, and more recently discovered black carp. According to Indiana DNR:
INDIANA STATE
mymixfm.com

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Books#Fourth Of July#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Democrat
95.3 MNC

Lake and river safety, Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Going out on the lake or the river may be some of the best ways to enjoy the heat, or maybe even to beat the heat. If you’re not safe, it can also be a way to end your life or someone else’s. Your actions on the water could make the difference, says Capt. Jet Quillen, with Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources Law Enforcement on Indiana Outdoors radio.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Bloomington firefighter gives gift of life through tissue donation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington community, family, friends, and fellow first responders are honoring a Hoosier hero who will continue to serve others even after his passing. On Friday, Bloomington firefighter Robert Loviscek, a registered donor, donated his tissue at Indiana Donor Network. The Indiana Donor Network said his decision to be a tissue donor […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Tree falls on car during storms near Vienna

Storms on Friday night caused at least one injury as they moved quickly across southern Illinois and western Kentucky. At least one person was hurt in Johnson County after a tree fell onto their vehicle while driving, according to the National Weather Service in a report relayed from WSIL. Two...
VIENNA, IL
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Natural Resources inquiring about wild turkey broods

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hoosiers can help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by reporting wild turkey broods seen through August 31. Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood surveys counting the number of turkey hens with or without broods to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer.
INDIANA STATE
salemleader.com

Mary Lou Reed

Mrs. Mary Lou Reed, age 85, of Pekin, passed away Thursday, July 7 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. Mrs. Reed was born May 8, 1937, in Borden the daughter of Bert and Violet Staniford Hurst. She was a lifelong member of Borden Church of Christ. Mary was a retired Eastern Elementary School Aid after 29 years.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family members talk about fireworks tragedy

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Gilbert and Alexandra Eaton are still in disbelief following the tragic death of their 11 year old nephew, Camrynn McMichael. “I’m still in shock, to tell you the truth,” explains Gilbert. McMichael died on July 3 due to a fireworks incident. Preliminary autopsy reports show McMichael died from a head […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
Toni Koraza

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Best Fried Chicken in Indiana and Kentucky According to Residents

National Fried Chicken Day is July 6th so what better way to celebrate than by making a trip to one of these restaurants you voted as the best in southern Indiana and western Kentucky at making perfectly-seasoned, golden-fried chicken that's so good it will want to make you slap your mama.
fox32chicago.com

2nd baby this week surrendered to Indiana's Safe Haven Baby Box

A record number of parents are legally abandoning their babies in special boxes across the United States. Safe Haven boxes are designed to keep infants, less than 30 days old, safe until first responders can get to them. The program was founded by an Indiana firefighter. Since 2017, 21 babies...
FOX59

Man who brought meth from Kentucky to Indiana sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS – A man who brought methamphetamine from Kentucky to Indiana learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Anthony Shanklin of Louisville, Kentucky, to 7 years in federal prison. Shanklin had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The investigation into Shanklin’s drug operation started in 2021. He dealt numerous narcotics, including meth, […]
NEW ALBANY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy