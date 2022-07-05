Pekin’s 192nd is in the history books

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who like to do some fishing on the Ohio River. Whether you are tossing a line into the river or doing a little bow fishing, you just might happen to catch a carp. Now, there are a few types of carp in our area: common carp, grass carp, and more recently discovered black carp. According to Indiana DNR:
The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- At B&K Enterprises in Charlestown, the glitz and spotlight have always been just a ring away. "I answer most of the phone calls," Kim Polston said. One she took a couple years back promised to be the biggest yet, but that’s the end of the story, and you haven’t heard the beginning.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is accused of using a broken bottle as a weapon to stab another person during an altercation in the southwest part of the state Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers arrested 37-year-old Ashley L. Coffman on felony charges of battery and...
Going out on the lake or the river may be some of the best ways to enjoy the heat, or maybe even to beat the heat. If you’re not safe, it can also be a way to end your life or someone else’s. Your actions on the water could make the difference, says Capt. Jet Quillen, with Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources Law Enforcement on Indiana Outdoors radio.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will soon expand in central Indiana—and the grand opening of one of them is right around the corner. The Bloomington location is set to open on Aug. 23 at Kirkwood Avenue and Dunn Road, just in time for students to return to the Indiana University campus. But that’s just the start […]
Indiana is home to 24 state parks, but very few are as beautiful and wondrous as Pokagon. Known as being one of the best campgrounds in Indiana, you're going to want to spend the entire weekend here exploring and taking in all its natural beauty. Keep reading to learn more about this dreamy park.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington community, family, friends, and fellow first responders are honoring a Hoosier hero who will continue to serve others even after his passing. On Friday, Bloomington firefighter Robert Loviscek, a registered donor, donated his tissue at Indiana Donor Network. The Indiana Donor Network said his decision to be a tissue donor […]
Storms on Friday night caused at least one injury as they moved quickly across southern Illinois and western Kentucky. At least one person was hurt in Johnson County after a tree fell onto their vehicle while driving, according to the National Weather Service in a report relayed from WSIL. Two...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Hoosiers can help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by reporting wild turkey broods seen through August 31. Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood surveys counting the number of turkey hens with or without broods to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Nicole Lorey was 34 years old when she passed away in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She had no life insurance, so a coroner recommended her family use Lankford Family Funeral Home in Jeffersonville. According to a lawsuit filed on July 5, Nicole’s family had her remains transported to...
Mrs. Mary Lou Reed, age 85, of Pekin, passed away Thursday, July 7 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. Mrs. Reed was born May 8, 1937, in Borden the daughter of Bert and Violet Staniford Hurst. She was a lifelong member of Borden Church of Christ. Mary was a retired Eastern Elementary School Aid after 29 years.
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Gilbert and Alexandra Eaton are still in disbelief following the tragic death of their 11 year old nephew, Camrynn McMichael. “I’m still in shock, to tell you the truth,” explains Gilbert. McMichael died on July 3 due to a fireworks incident. Preliminary autopsy reports show McMichael died from a head […]
An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
National Fried Chicken Day is July 6th so what better way to celebrate than by making a trip to one of these restaurants you voted as the best in southern Indiana and western Kentucky at making perfectly-seasoned, golden-fried chicken that's so good it will want to make you slap your mama.
A record number of parents are legally abandoning their babies in special boxes across the United States. Safe Haven boxes are designed to keep infants, less than 30 days old, safe until first responders can get to them. The program was founded by an Indiana firefighter. Since 2017, 21 babies...
INDIANAPOLIS – A man who brought methamphetamine from Kentucky to Indiana learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Anthony Shanklin of Louisville, Kentucky, to 7 years in federal prison. Shanklin had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The investigation into Shanklin’s drug operation started in 2021. He dealt numerous narcotics, including meth, […]
