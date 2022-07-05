Driver critically injured when Jeep hits tree

LINCOLN, Neb. — State troopers made 24 arrests for driving under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend, according to Nebraska State Patrol. “As Nebraskans kept their eyes on the fireworks this weekend, troopers were busy keeping our roads safe,” Col. John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol superintendent said in a statement. “As we continue into the second half of the year, we urge all motorists to be safe on the roads and always have a sober driver. Whether it’s a holiday weekend or not, every day is an occasion to drive safely.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO