Douglas County, NE

Driver critically injured when Jeep hits tree

KETV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A driver was critically injured when their Jeep crashed into...

www.ketv.com

klkntv.com

Crews working to extinguish car fire on I-80 near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol says all lanes on Interstate-80 are now open after crews finished extinguishing a car fire east of Lincoln on Wednesday. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Raymond and Waverly fire crews are working on extinguishing a car fire on Interstate 80 east of Lincoln. Traffic...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Semi crashes into two Lincoln backyards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chaos unfolded in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood Wednesday morning when a semitrailer truck went out of control. The truck left Northwest 48th Street, near Interstate 80, running through a fence and tearing through two homes’ backyards. “[The truck] hit the curb on the opposite...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigating crash that left motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are investigating a crash Tuesday that left one person with life-threatening injuries and injured another person. Around 12:06 p.m., officers responded to Russwood Parkway and O Street for an injury accident. According to authorities, a 2006 Ford Explorer that was traveling eastbound on O Street attempted to turn northbound onto Russwood Parkway and collided with a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle that was traveling westbound on O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth man killed in roll-over accident

PACIFIC JUNCTION - A 28-year-old Plattsmouth man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Mills County and another Plattsmouth man was injured. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The reports says Dane Carlson was driving a BMW on 221st Street...
PACIFIC JUNCTION, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler 17-year-old goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
SCHUYLER, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes delays on Interstate 680 early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Interstate 680 caused backups early Thursday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just north of Pacific Street shortly before 6 a.m.. The left three lanes were closed shortly after that. At 6:33 a.m., the Nebraska Department of Transportation said the West...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One dead in crash near North 27th St

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened north of Lincoln Monday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. A white SUV sped through the stop sign at 27th and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. and went into a bean field. After hitting a berm, the SUV went airborne and rolled.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol arrests 24 for DUI, issues 363 speeding tickets during Fourth of July weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. — State troopers made 24 arrests for driving under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend, according to Nebraska State Patrol. “As Nebraskans kept their eyes on the fireworks this weekend, troopers were busy keeping our roads safe,” Col. John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol superintendent said in a statement. “As we continue into the second half of the year, we urge all motorists to be safe on the roads and always have a sober driver. Whether it’s a holiday weekend or not, every day is an occasion to drive safely.”
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Juvenile gun scare Wednesday night at Westroads Mall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say there was a gun scare at Westroads Mall Wednesday night in Omaha. According to police, a juvenile showed an airsoft gun in a store. Officers located the suspect minutes later and took him into custody — the juvenile was later released to his father.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, NE
KETV.com

Family remembers hit-and-run victim as kind, sweet young man

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have obtained an arrest warrant and are searching for 28-year-old Gustavo Cardenas. Investigators believe he is the driver responsible for the July 2 hit-and-run collision that killed 19-year-old Alex Eskra. Police believe Cardenas crossed the median near 37th and O streets on Saturday night...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Lincoln on July 2. Investigators said a gray Ford Focus was traveling westbound on O Street near 37th Street when it crossed the center median and hit a silver Subaru Forester traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. That led to the Subaru hitting a white Chrysler 300, according to authorities.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate serving sentence for deadly 2011 crash dies at 65

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man in prison for a crash that killed two Wayne State students in 2011 died Wednesday. Robert Mahler, an inmate at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, died at Johnson County Hospital at age 65. His cause of death has not been determined, according to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating cutting after medics treat victim at scene

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department said they are looking for a suspect involved in a cutting early Wednesday morning. OPD said they are investigating a cutting that occurred at 1012 South 24th Street. Officers said responded to an apartment around 12:15 a.m. and spoke with the victim, Michael Clear,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating Wednesday morning stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a cutting incident that occurred early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a call at 12:17 a.m. near South 24th and Mason streets. Responders say the victim, Michael Clear, 31, was stabbed during an altercation with a white male wearing a black tank-top...
OMAHA, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Holt County Wednesday

An Omaha, Nebraska woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Holt County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 2:21 P.M. they arrested 23-year-old Akeydra R. Hagens on a Platte County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on an original traffic offense charge. Hagens was later booked...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
WOWT

Two hurt in shooting after parking lot incident in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were hurt in a shooting early Tuesday after a disturbance in a parking lot in north Omaha, police said Wednesday morning. Omaha Police said in the news release that officers responded at 5:41 a.m. to a scene near 30th and Ames, but the two victims, ages 20 and 23, had already left the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Suspect in fatal stabbing taken into custody

Storms possible Tuesday night, a few could be strong. Omaha police say the internal investigation into use-of-force is complete. A mystery is growing over what happened to old license plates a decade ago.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Family of nine displaced, dog dies after house fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A family of nine displaced and a dog dead after a weekend house fire in Omaha. Officials said the fire happened at a home along South 38th Street a few blocks east of Pulaski Park. The report said Omaha Fire responded to reports of smoke and arrived...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Teenager who was fishing drowns in Platte River

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — A 17-year-old male drowned Tuesday in the Platte River in Nebraska, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office. Around 3:45 p.m., Platte County Sheriff's deputies and Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a possible drowning near Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River, according to law enforcement.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE

