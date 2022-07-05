ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

D’backs place ex-Yankees pitcher (and potential trade bait) on injured list

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks may have lost one of their best trade chips. On Monday, the club placed reliever Ian Kennedy on the injured list with right calf inflammation. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. A timetable isn’t yet known about when Kennedy could return, though even if he is able to...

