Orono school district recognized with award for finances

The Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) awarded Orono Schools the prestigious 2022 Pinnacle of Achievement Award to Jim Westrum, Executive Director of Business Services. The Pinnacle Awards recognize outstanding practices and new ideas that result in significant contributions to school districts and the profession of school business management. Westrum was recognized as one of four national Pinnacle Award winners for his successful transportation contract negotiations, working in conjunction with the Orono School Board Facilities and Finance Committee.

The negotiation process paid dividends to district students and families. It addressed driver shortages; will ensure reliable, safe student transportation for the next four years; and garnered significant financial savings (almost $300,000) to the district’s general fund. Westrum says these savings will be directed to student instruction.