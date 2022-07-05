ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1 dead, 1 in custody after barricaded gunman scene ends in Detroit

By Charlie Langton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit police helped bring an end to a barricaded gunman...

Man found fatally shot after house fire in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found fatally shot after a house fire in Detroit. The man's body was discovered inside a home in the block of Saint Clair, near Mack Avenue and French Road. According to authorities, firefighters responded to the home after receiving calls of a fire...
'This should be the line;' Detroit Police Chief, department 'reeling' after officer's fatal shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - James White said he's not angry, but focused. The Detroit Police chief spoke a day after one of the department's officers was shot and killed in the line of duty, while responding to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, the gunman, wielding a Draco Assault Rifle, shot out his window before shooting at the police cruiser below.
'Officer down': The aftermath of Detroit cop's fatal shooting

Detroit — Officer Loren Courts wasn't afraid to run toward danger. The five-year Detroit police veteran in May received a citation for a 2021 incident in which he and his partners arrested a man who had shot three people, two fatally. "P.O. Courts quickly responded, arrested (the) suspect and...
Violent 4th of July weekend leaves Detroit chief 'frustrated but focused'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police held a press conference Tuesday addressing a violent 4th of July weekend. "I'm frustrated, but focused," Chief James White said. Several crime incidents took place over the holiday weekend - starting with a fatal shooting of a DoorDash driver on July 2nd on Bagley just before 9 p.m.
Mother and daughter hurt in deadly hit-and-run crash in Detroit

DETROIT – A mother and her four-year-old daughter are in the ICU tonight after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s east side. Police say a stolen truck hit them at Beaconsfield and Courville streets last week, with everyone in that car then taking off. Witnesses told police there...
Tragedy strikes the Detroit Police Department as officer killed in line of duty

A 5-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department was shot and killed by a suspect wielding an assault rifle early Wednesday night. Police were initially called to the area of Joy and Marlowe Street after reports of someone firing randomly in the street. When police arrived, the suspect targeted the officers, hitting one of them. The downed police officer's partner returned fire, striking the suspect. Both would die of their injuries.
