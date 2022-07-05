1 dead, 1 in custody after barricaded gunman scene ends in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found fatally shot after a house fire in Detroit. The man's body was discovered inside a home in the block of Saint Clair, near Mack Avenue and French Road. According to authorities, firefighters responded to the home after receiving calls of a fire...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An innocent man who was only trying to help a family who was seriously hurt in a car crash on Wednesday was killed after he tried to get the men responsible for the crash to stay at the scene. The man's death came after a 3-car...
FRASER, Mich. – Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a murder that happened early in the morning on the Fourth of July in Fraser. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. Monday (July 4) to the area of Joy Court and Franklin Drive on reports of a shooting.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - James White said he's not angry, but focused. The Detroit Police chief spoke a day after one of the department's officers was shot and killed in the line of duty, while responding to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, the gunman, wielding a Draco Assault Rifle, shot out his window before shooting at the police cruiser below.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was injured in a crash and someone who approached like a good Samaritan, instead robbed him at gunpoint and shot him. The entire incident was caught on camera at a furniture store. The victim man crashed his car into a U-Haul truck and what...
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers are mourning the loss of a five-year veteran who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near Joy Road and Marlowe Street on Detroit's west side. The Detroit Police Department said it...
Detroit — Officer Loren Courts wasn't afraid to run toward danger. The five-year Detroit police veteran in May received a citation for a 2021 incident in which he and his partners arrested a man who had shot three people, two fatally. "P.O. Courts quickly responded, arrested (the) suspect and...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 50-year-old woman was charged Thursday with assault with intent to murder after witnesses say she drove into a landscaper working at a Southfield home, pinned him against a home and then got out of the vehicle to attack him. Tiffany Hart was arraigned in Southfield...
A Detroit man was killed on Wednesday as he tried to help a family as they were seriously hurt in a car crash by three men in a stolen car. When he tried to hold one of the men, the suspect pulled a gun and killed him.
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the bike-riding shooter who wounded a man last week on the city's west side. The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. June 26 in the area of Kendall and 14th near Oakman and Rosa Parks, according to authorities.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police held a press conference Tuesday addressing a violent 4th of July weekend. "I'm frustrated, but focused," Chief James White said. Several crime incidents took place over the holiday weekend - starting with a fatal shooting of a DoorDash driver on July 2nd on Bagley just before 9 p.m.
DETROIT – A mother and her four-year-old daughter are in the ICU tonight after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s east side. Police say a stolen truck hit them at Beaconsfield and Courville streets last week, with everyone in that car then taking off. Witnesses told police there...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a neighborly dispute turned deadly at a Detroit apartment Tuesday morning. The shooting escalated into a barricaded gunman situation that Detroit police resolved peacefully hours after it started. According to police, a green light camera near...
On Tuesday, July 5th the Dearborn Heights Police Department says a man walked into a CVS Pharmacy on Beech Daly and Joy Road, pulled out a silver revolver, and demanded employees give him pills. “He specifically called them by name...and he also knew where these items were locked up,” says...
Police are looking for a suspect on a bicycle who shot a man on Detroit’s northwest side. The Detroit Police Department said the shooting happened on Sunday, June 26, at approximately 1:25 a.m. in the area of Kendell and 14th Street.
A 5-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department was shot and killed by a suspect wielding an assault rifle early Wednesday night. Police were initially called to the area of Joy and Marlowe Street after reports of someone firing randomly in the street. When police arrived, the suspect targeted the officers, hitting one of them. The downed police officer's partner returned fire, striking the suspect. Both would die of their injuries.
Comments / 0