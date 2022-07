Update, 7:15 p.m.: The roadway is back open and traffic has returned to normal. Update, 5:05 p.m.: The shooting was the result of a road rage dispute, Beaubien said. At approximately 4:04 p.m., the victim was traveling southbound on Wilma Rudolph when he was shot at by the passenger of another vehicle. The victim ran off the road and into a small ditch, and the suspect vehicle left the area, Beaubien said.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO