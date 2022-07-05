ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Interview with Rackley Roofing and the Better Business Bureau

 4 days ago

Today, WGNS' Scott Walker was joined by Michelle Boykin of Rackley Roofing and...

Solid Waste Group Meets Monday 6PM

(MANCHESTER, TN) The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board holds its quarterly meeting at 6:00 o'clock Monday (9/11/2022) evening in the Coffee County Administrative Building (1327 MacArthur St., Manchester). The public is welcome to attend. Board member Donna Barrett told NewsRadio WGNS, "The Monday night meeting is our standard...
MANCHESTER, TN
Rutherford County PAWS part of 250+ shelters participating in summer “Empty the Shelters” event

Murfreesboro, TN. — As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less from July 11 – 31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Rutherford County PAWS.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Heat Index will remain dangerously HIGH until Saturday - Murfreesboro Fire Chief Reminds Residents to Avoid Risks of Heat Exhaustion

The continued high heat index is expected to stick around and that hazardous weather outlook remains in place, according to the National Weather Service. Reports indicate Rutherford County will continue to see a heat index of 111-degrees on Thursday (07/07/22), followed by a heat index as high as 111-degrees again on Friday (07/08/22).
MURFREESBORO, TN
What's Next For NOTES LIVE Amphitheater? Needs More Council Votes!

(MURFREESBORO) What will developers do now that there were not enough city council votes last week to approve the project in the first of three votes? Mayor McFarland will be on WGNS this coming Wednesday morning to address this topic?. Councilman Shawn Wright was one of the two ney votes....
MURFREESBORO, TN
Middle Tennesseans being warned of a scam

Middle Tennesseans are being warned about an ongoing scam where at least three victims (two men/one woman) were each falsely told that they had warrants for their arrest and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed. The scam begins with a male caller who says he is...
NASHVILLE, TN
Lt. Col. James Gresham New Commander of AEDC

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Lt. Col. James Gresham is the new commander of the 716th Test Squadron, overseeing aerodynamic and aeropropulsion ground testing for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. A large number of Rutherford County residents are employed at this nearby Air Base in neighboring Coffee County. According to Gresham, he became...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Smyrna Police and Fire-Rescue Busy Friday Afternoon

(SMYRNA, TN) Friday (7/8/2022) afternoon was busy for first responders in Smyrna. It started with a multi-vehicle personal injury crash near the intersection of Nissan Blvd. and Enon Springs Rd. East. A newer model SUV, 4-door sedan and older model small pickup were involved. Several persons were checked by the...
SMYRNA, TN
FREE Holocaust Studies Event Thursday at MTSU

(MURFREESBORO) Participants will discover effective and age-appropriate ways to help make sure society remembers and understands the Holocaust at MTSU event from 8:00 o'clock this Thursday morning (7/14/2022) until 3:00 in the afternon in the College of Education Building, 1756 MTSU Blvd. Admission is free, but registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/a6canfms.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Potomac Horse Fever Reported in Murfreesboro

The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Ram's Hot Times Motorist' Report

(MURFREESBORO) Hot times create hot tempers, add construction to the mix--and you have road problems. Murfreesboro Transportation's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran offers this road news covering today through July 18, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Reduce Your Risk of Auto Burglaries

(SMYRNA, TN) Smyrna is seeing an increase in auto burglaries. The Smyrna Police Department reminds everyone to remove your valuables from your car. Car burglars are breaking windows and stealing items that are in plain sight. Remember to park in a well lighted area, when not at home, or turn on an outside light when at home. These burglars rely on their ability to access a large number of vehicles while circulating through a neighborhood or parking lot. They are not afraid of making noise or video surveillance systems. Do not confront burglars, call the Police immediately.
SMYRNA, TN
Man indicted this week after camera was found in girls restroom in 2021

In nearby Franklin,Tennessee, a man has just been indicted for a camera that was allegedly found in a girls restroom/changing room last year. WGNS' Ron Jordan filed this report in January of 2021... Arrested was 34-year-old Andrew Wayne Halford. Reports from deputies confirmed that Halford was taken into custody by...
FRANKLIN, TN
72-Year-old told he is not allowed at any Walmart stores - after being caught three times for shoplifting

Walmart on Rutherford Boulevard fell victim to another suspected shoplifter, but this time the long arm of the law caught the suspect. A loss prevention worker told the arriving police officer that the suspect had selected several items and left the retailer without paying for the merchandise. When the Murfreesboro Police Officer spoke to the 72-year-old suspect, the man admitted to “Making a bad choice,” according to the police report. The subject was accused of taking a little more than $55 worth of home and grocery items.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Oakland Swimming names Brewer as new head coach

Oakland high school swimming is the most decorated aquatic program in Rutherford County. The Patriots have recently chosen a new leader who plans on producing the same old results. Drew Brewer has been named as the next head swim coach at Oakland high school. Having served as the head coach...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Arson under investigation in the Leanna Community

Authorities are working to solve an arson that occurred earlier this month. Currently, the Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office is seeking help from the public after the residential fire on Joe Brown Road in the Leanna Community. The fire broke out on the evening of July 3, 2022. The Fire...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Protest: Night of Action Against Sweeps

It's no secret that homelessness has grown in recent decades, and it's not abnormal to cross paths with someone homeless whether it be in the street, on a corner or sidewalk, the park, or off the freeway. Despite how some may feel about the cause of their homeless condition, it is undisputable that they exist, and they are growing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Warrants Charging Three Men with Criminal Homicide Issued

Warrants charging criminal homicide and attempted murder have been issued against three men for the May 22nd fatal shooting of Nelson Soto, 31, and the wounding of his female passenger, in Soto’s vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot on Woodland Pointe Drive. The investigation, led by Detective Timothy...
WILSON COUNTY, TN

