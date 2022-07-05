ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ICCU CEO & President Oram announces retirement, Worrell to succeed

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) Chief Executive Officer and President Kent Oram has...

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Roberts & Ryan CEO Says Companies Are Missing A Big Opportunity If They're Not Hiring Veterans

Roberts & Ryan Investments rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to open today's trading day in honor of Independence Day. "We do debt, equity, and equity trading transactions for corporate money managers and we take a large portion of that and donate it back to support the veteran community that has done so much for our great country,” said Brian Rathjen, president of the company that is majority-owned by military service veterans. He also espoused the importance of training military members to succeed in the workplace at the end of their service. "These men and women are ready to go. And I think it just takes a little while to transition from the uniform to the civilian world."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy