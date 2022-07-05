ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Biz ‘Bite:’ The Idaho hourly wages gap

By IBR Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2012, the Idaho hourly wage gap was $2.38 ($21.01 vs. $23.29)....

KIDO Talk Radio

Hidden Idaho Town Host’s The World’s Rich and Famous This Week

Do you know that every year a small town in Idaho is the center of the financial and media universe? The city is in a remote yet famous part of the state that attracts the titans of finance, media, tech, government, and sports year after year. Is the Gem State really a magnet for folks who control movie studies, currency, AI, and sectors that are too abstract to list here?
TalentFill promotes Ellison

Kate Ellison has been promoted to operations and recruiting manager of TalentFill. She joined TalentFill in 2020 as a placement coordinator and handled all of the recruiting needs for one of the leading health care providers in Idaho. Her proven experience is recognized for successfully supporting the recruiting and staffing needs of a rapidly growing ...
Idaho sees one of the highest rent increases nationwide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent survey of rent costs across the country shows that nearly every state is seeing dramatic increases in the price of housing. Idaho saw one of the largest increases in the United States, with a 9% jump since the beginning of the year, and a whopping 44% increase since 2020.
Local
Idaho Business
State
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho’s workforce shows per capita growth

One Idaho labor trend is breaking new ground: after two years of decline, the per capita measures of the number of workers working or available for work has been increasing since the beginning of 2022. This looks like good news for employers who are still scrambling to hire, but there are still approximately two job ...
Idaho fuel distributor United Oil acquired by Christensen

Christensen Pacific Northwest, fuel, propane, and lubricant distributor giant, acquired United Oil, which operates out of Southern Idaho. United Oil was founded in Twin falls in 1939 as a fuel service station with delivery to farms across the Magic Valley. In 1948, R.L Franklin Jr. established Franklin Oil in Caldwell, which began with home heating oil delivery and farm delivery. In 1957, the Franklin family purchased United Oil and for years to come, the family continued to make large acquisitions to become one of the lead distributors in Southern Idaho.
Powdery Mildew, Cercospora Reported In Western Idaho Sugarbeets

According to the University of Idaho, powdery mildew and Cercospora leaf spot have been found in sugarbeet fields in the western Treasure Valley. There are several fungicides available for use to treat these diseases. Depending on the disease pressure and chemistry used, applications with different chemistries should be repeated every 14-21 days.
The Most Popular Conspiracies in Idaho & Surrounding States

I know I’ve said and written this countless times, but nothing gets me more wound up than a good conspiracy theory. I know that some of them are absolutely and utterly ridiculous but that’s what makes them that much more fun. There are a few conspiracy theories that even I find ridiculous (more on that later) and thanks to USDirect.com, we can see exactly which states are looking up those ridiculous theories.
NewsBreak
Economy
Don’t Be “That” Person: Annoying Habits Boise River Floaters Hate

If you've lived in or around Idaho's beautiful Treasure Valley for a season or two, you've likely achieved the benchmark of your first float down the Boise River. An experience unlike any other, floating the river is hands-down one of our coolest summer season traditions. And just in case you didn't know, we'll never miss a chance to tell visitors and cherry transplants all about it!
Quick Question: Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Idaho?

We have not always been the most attentive of drivers. We’ve fixed our makeup, eaten food and had numerous dance parties, all while driving down the road. We’re not proud of it – but we’re also letting you know that if you’ve done any of these things as well, you’re not alone. No one is perfect.
Idaho poised for another record state budget surplus

The state of Idaho is swimming in an ocean of cash and poised to post its second consecutive record state budget surplus. State budget analysts are projecting that the state ended fiscal year 2022 on Thursday with a surplus of about $1.3 billion, Idaho Division of Financial Management Director Alex Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday. State budget officials will likely know the exact figure on about July 20, after the state closes the books and completes year end transfers and bookkeeping work. ...
Idaho law lets debt collectors reach you on social media

Idaho debt collectors are no longer limited to traditional mail notices, thanks to a new rule that lets debt collectors use email, text and even social media to get a hold of consumers. The law went into effect late last year, but the Idaho Department of Finance is starting to...
Idaho’s Favorite F-Words

Raindrops on Forsythia, and whiskers on fur babes. Freak Alley visits tagged up on our Facebooks. These are a few of our favorite...Idaho F-Words. Faith. Whether He's referred to as the Man Upstairs or the Almighty, Idaho believers have a reputation for loving the Lord and upholding the tenets of religious freedom. Public prayer is highly common and widely accepted here, and that's a beautiful thing for many.
Analysis: A long-term enrollment challenge looms for Idaho higher ed

Colleges have been fighting the enrollment crisis of the day: recruiting students in the COVID-19 era. But other enrollment issues loom on the horizon in Idaho. The issues have to do with demographics: growth and birth rates. And they could hit Idaho’s four-year schools in different ways. A recent State Board of Education report breaks down the demographics in detail. ...
