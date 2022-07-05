The 19 best Brian Windhorst 'Now why is that?' memes that are everywhere

It’s been a few days since ESPN’s Brian Windhorst delivered an unbelievably riveting two minutes on First Take, in which the reporter asked some important questions about why the Utah Jazz had made a trade involving Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets.

Windhorst’s speech alone made for an amazing set of memes. But then Rudy Gobert was traded by the Jazz later that day and suddenly, the memes took off. And they haven’t stopped.

The one I’ve seen the most is one with the caption, “Now why is that?” with everyone asking that about a variety of topics and Windhorst’s fingers up in there. And they’re the best:

Bonus: The Miz did it on Monday Night Raw