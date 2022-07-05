ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Knife pulled on woman in downtown Nashville on 4th of July

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A female suspect was charged after Metro Police said she pulled a knife on another woman in downtown Nashville amid the Fourth of July celebrations.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) were patrolling the area near Fourth Avenue North and Martin Luther King Boulevard when they said they saw Tina Sweat, 47, walking behind a group of people with a knife by her side.

Tina Sweat (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Authorities reportedly saw her raise the knife as she approached the female victim.

MNPD said they stopped Sweat and took her into custody. While she was searched, they said they found 1.5 ounces of meth, fentanyl, and paraphernalia.

Sweat is faced with felony aggravated assault and multiple drug charges.

