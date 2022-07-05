ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Twins pulled off a weird, historical triple play after Byron Buxton catch in center field

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Triple plays are rare.

But this goes beyond rare. It’s a triple play … off a catch made by the Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton in deep center field.

Here’s the situation that came during the Twins beating the Chicago White Sox on Monday: With men on first and second in the seventh, A.J. Pollock hit a deep fly ball to center that Buxton grabbed on the warning track.

But the runners might have thought Buxton wasn’t going to get to it, so instead of tagging up, they were headed around the bases. Adam Engel got tagged out as he tried to run back to second, and a throw to first completed an 8-5 triple play, which made history:

“I don’t know how much more stuff can be a first in MLB history, so at least it was something left for us in the middle age to kind of grab, I guess,” Buxton said with a smile. “It’s cool. Ain’t too much thought into it other than the triple play got us out of the inning and it kind of got us a little momentum going.”

