Abstergo Fall Guys challenges: How to get every Assassin's Creed reward

Fall Guys has been firing on all cylinders these past couple of weeks when it comes to crossover events. First, it had a crossover with Fortnite and Rocket League, involving the Major Mancake skin, then there was the Halo crossover where you need to find the lost helmets, and now we have an Assassin’s Creed event.

This event comes with a series of Abstergo challenges that will let you earn various Assassin’s Creed-themed rewards in Fall Guys. Quite fittingly, these challenges gave you either sneaking around to achieve your goals or hunting down those in the shadows. We’ll let you know how to complete every challenge and every reward.

How to complete the Abstergo challenges - Fall Guys

There are ten challenges in total, all of which require playing the Sweet Thieves show, which has only one round.

Carry candy for 30 seconds in Sweet Thieves.

Carry candy for 75 seconds in Sweet Thieves.

Press the button once as a thief in Sweet Thieves.

Press the button five times as a thief in Sweet Thieves.

Play as a thief three times in Sweet Thieves.

Win as a thief in Sweet Thieves.

Play as a guardian in Sweet Thieves.

Win as a guardian in Sweet Thieves.

As a guardian, grab five thieves in Sweet Thieves.

As a guardian, grab 20 thieves in Sweet Thieves.

If you don’t know what Sweet Thieves is, it’s an asymmetrical team game where one team of invisible thieves must steal candy while the guardians stop them by grabbing them. The thieves win if they get all the candy in the hole, and the guardians win if the timer runs out before the thieves complete their goal.

If you play the game as normal, you will slowly fulfil each of these challenges, the only thing you need to be aware of is the button. When a guardian grabs a thief, they become captured, but hitting a button in the middle of the map frees everyone who has been caught. This can be done once every 30 seconds.

Abstergo challenge rewards - Fall Guys

There are five rewards on offer, completing every challenge will get you all of them.

Nickname – Animus Trainee.

200 Kudos.

Banner – Apple of Eden.

Pattern – Animus Synchronising.

Costume Upper – Apple of Eden.

