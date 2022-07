In addition to today’s Excessive Heat Warning, we now have a Severe T’Storm Watch in the Quad Cities also. This watch is in effect until midnight. We’ll see scattered storms developing over the next few hours…and there’s a possibility of a long line of storms advancing into our area from the NW. This storm has now formed into a likely derecho but should not be as strong as the derecho we had 2 years ago.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO