One dead following shooting at house party in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at a house party in southwest Albuquerque that left one dead and two injured Tuesday morning. According to APD, around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning officers responded to the area of Alexis Ave. and 86th St. to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene they found three female victims with several gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a hospital. One of the victims, 20-year-old Aaliyah Vigil, died and the two others are in stable condition.

Story continues below:

Homicide detectives are now asking if anyone has information about the shooting to call APD’s non-emergency number at 505-842-STOP. Also, anyone with video related to the shooting can upload it directly to APD’s police link: https://albuquerquepdnm.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/9010alexisparty

No other information about the shooting has been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.