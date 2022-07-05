Another concept plan for housing presented in Oswego

In the city of Sandwich, the police and the mayor may be going after a new type of scofflaw, all in the name of public safety. Whether a Sandwich resident or visitor, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham has identified this lawbreaker. Mayor Latham informed the city council at its committee of...
The Plano City Council last week voted six to one to approve a new liquor license that would allow a video gambling parlor to open at 623 W. Route 34. The building formerly housed Betty's Place, another video gambling establishment. City Attorney William Thomas says the license would allow Dixie's Bistro to serve some alcohol and operate video gambling machines.
The City of West Chicago is accepting submissions for the Veterans’ Day Project’s 2022 banner display that will be featured throughout the downtown beginning in September. West Chicago residents can submit photos and information to honor veterans in our community through Friday, August 26. Photos and gathered information will be incorporated into a commemorative banner that will then be installed on a streetlight pole in the City’s downtown area, and placed on display from September through November.
Plainfield Fire Protection District Chief Jon Stratton is confirming to WJOL that a gas line was ruptured by construction crews. Chief Stratton says they are monitoring the situation to make sure there is not danger to the public. Nicor is on the scene and gas will be shut off to Costco affecting their ability to prepare baked goods and other items like pizza and chicken etc. Although Costco will remain open. Chief Stratton updating WJOL saying that due to the size of the burst gas pipe, 4-inches, they have to shut down the line in phases. At 10:03 a.m. all gas was shut off and it could be hours before gas is turned back on. Costco is without gas until this is repaired, but again the store is open.
Moments before the tragedy at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, music from the local high school marching bands filled the air. In years past, Highland Park’s parade was a patriotic and joyous family event. The town was known as a perfect place to raise a family. The community, 30 miles north of Chicago, was the setting for many memorable films, like “Risky Business” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” However, the mass shooting has shaken the small community to its core.
Independence Day activities are happening in Yorkville and Oswego Monday including a parade and fireworks. In Yorkville, the annual parade starts at nine at Yorkville High School and follows Game Farm Road to King Street to West Main Street then to Church Street. After the parade until one in the afternoon, there will be activities at Town Square Park including bounce houses, music, foot races, and food. Fireworks are at dusk on the corner of Countryside Parkway and Route 47.
Vintage vehicles of all makes and models were showcased in Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84’s 13th annual LaSalle Street Historic Auto Show Sunday, July 3, in downtown Aurora. A color guard of Post 84 veterans posted American and MIA flags prior to the national anthem and remarks by Post...
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Some neighbors in Tinley Park say their complaints about a noisy dog park are falling on deaf ears. Michael Pignotti has lived in his home in Tinley Park for 20 years. Seven years ago, the park district opened a rather elaborate 10-acre dog park behind his house called the Canine Campus. […]
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead. Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
BUCKTOWN — On a Saturday afternoon in mid-April, Wicker Park resident Tess Syriac planned to make a quick stop for beers and burgers to bring home to some friends hanging out at her house. She had already placed an order online at Small Cheval, 1732 N. Milwaukee Ave., and...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Annual Fourth of July parade is getting closer. It kicks off with a motorcycle parade at 4:40 p.m. Monday, followed by the “Screw City” Jeep parade ten minute later. The main parade begins at 5: p.m. The parade will start on 7th Street and wind its way through Downtown, ending […]
Kari Steele skirted with history as she nearly overcame the biggest hurdle to become Cook County’s first female assessor—Black or white—during Tuesday’s Democratic Primary. In a close race that was decided in the final moments on election night, Steele lost to embattled incumbent Fritz Kaegi, who...
Vacations offer a chance to broaden our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a wide spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes and Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes were in our studios last week talking about the revitalization of the 100 club of Grundy County. Your browser does not support the audio element. Tracey Steffes said the organization was created locally around 20 years ago. Your browser...
Several Chicago-area communities are canceling their fireworks displays and other Fourth of July festivities because of the mass shooting in Highland Park. Multiple people died and dozens were hospitalized when a shooter opened fire on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday morning. Authorities are still searching for the shooter.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s "Today Show" that the weapon suspect Robert Crimo III used in the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting was "legally obtained" — and now the U.S. needs to re-examine gun laws in its aftermath. The Illinois mayor...
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomingdale, or over Glendale Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. __________________________________________________________________
