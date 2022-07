GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A portion of U.S. 131 in Allegan County had to be shutdown Sunday evening while police negotiated with a man who was in the roadway. Just after 7:00 p.m. deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Otsego Police Department and Plainwell Department of Public Safety responded to a call for a subject on the highway on U.S. 131 near the 50 mile marker in Gun Plain Township.

