Portrait of a lady ... in cowboy boots

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ESTATE OF: Doyle Robert Nordby, Decedent. COURT FILE NO: 03-PR-22-1191 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 24, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the Decedent, dated June 1, 2017, and for the appointment of Jeremy Nordby, whose address is 5832 Peterson Ridge, Bartlett, TN 38135, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. By the Court: Date: June 30, 2022 Referee Susan Solheim of District Court Date: June 30, 2022 /s/ Cindy Hoyer Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative: Elroy Hanson HANSON LAW OFFICE, P.C. P. O. Box 340 Mahnomen, MN 56557 Atty License No: 155123 Telephone: 218-935-2266 FAX 218-935-2267 The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you would like to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (July 6 & 13, 2022) 79389.

