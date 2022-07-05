ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Portrait of a lady ... in cowboy boots

By Vicki Gerdes
DL-Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — When asked to sit down and talk about her life story, Detroit Lakes native Eloise Irvine responds, "I really don't have much to say." "Well we know that's not true," her son Peter says with a smile. With a little coaxing, however, she begins to...

Hot 97-5

Maroon 5 Cancels ND Concert For A Second Time

Maroon 5 recently announced they would be coming to Fargo, North Dakota this Summer after cancelling back in 2020. They cancelled the show because of the Coronavirus pandemic. News came only a few months ago, back in April that a new show would take place at the FARGODOME Friday, August 12th, 2022. According to ValleyNewsLive, this new show has now also been cancelled. You can also see this update on the FARGODOME's website.
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 10-20

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Valley City woman leaves behind a legacy of service

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community of Valley City is remembering a woman many call “one of a kind.” Barb Henke was born and raised, worked and lived in Valley City for nearly her whole life. ”She was on this earth to give and she gave...
VALLEY CITY, ND
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ESTATE OF: Doyle Robert Nordby, Decedent. COURT FILE NO: 03-PR-22-1191 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 24, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the Decedent, dated June 1, 2017, and for the appointment of Jeremy Nordby, whose address is 5832 Peterson Ridge, Bartlett, TN 38135, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. By the Court: Date: June 30, 2022 Referee Susan Solheim of District Court Date: June 30, 2022 /s/ Cindy Hoyer Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative: Elroy Hanson HANSON LAW OFFICE, P.C. P. O. Box 340 Mahnomen, MN 56557 Atty License No: 155123 Telephone: 218-935-2266 FAX 218-935-2267 The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you would like to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (July 6 & 13, 2022) 79389.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
96.5 The Walleye

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes police abandoned property and seizure auction to run through July 17

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Police Department online auction is officially open. Discount seizure seekers can register and place bids for the 71 different items for as low as $3, with an added shipping fee of up to $20 for some items. Winning bidders can pick up their items on July 18, from noon to 4 p.m., and July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Trinity Auction Co., 29374 580th Ave., Park Rapids, if they don't wish to pay the added shipping fee.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police mourning unexpected death of former Chaplain

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are mourning the unexpected death of former chaplain Pastor Calvin Thompson. Thompson began serving the department in February. According to Fargo PD, he unexpectedly passed away at his home in Moorhead Saturday. Officials say 'Cal' served as youth pastor in Wheaton, Illinois and Fargo for...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Red Raven plans to move after lease terminated

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Owners of Red Raven received a termination notice on their lease. A place where people are welcomed to be themselves, Red Raven has been around for 17 years. Ten of them were spent inside this building. “It’s really sentimental with so many memories here. I...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Body found in Red River in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A body is found near the shoreline of the Red River in Moorhead by children. It happened around 12:30 near 1000 block of 7th Street North. Police say the body was in the water for “a significant period of time.” Police say property found on the body leads them to believe it’s a man.
MOORHEAD, MN
gowatertown.net

Fargo race car driver killed in western Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Twenty seven year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger...
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: Fargo's station record high was actually measured in Moorhead

FARGO — On July 6, 1936, the temperature at the Moorhead office of what was than called the U.S. Weather Bureau reached a sweltering 114 degrees. The Weather Bureau, now the Weather Service, was housed at that time in what was the Federal Building on Main Avenue in Moorhead, now the Rourke Museum. The official weather recordings for Fargo-Moorhead were made at that office in Moorhead from 1881 into the early 1940s. Hector Airport, however, started making its own weather recordings in the 1930s, so there is a period of overlap.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

People pack the lawn at The Lights on the 4th of July

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Families have the opportunity to gather on the turf at the Lights for some games, there was also a splash pad to help keep everyone cool under the sun, and arts and crafts. People brought blankets and snacks as well to give it a real picnic feel...
WEST FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Lorraine Weeding

May 26, 1932 - July 3, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Lorraine Weeding, 90, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Sunday, July 3, in her home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, July 18, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Frazee, Minn. Arrangements by...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Stunt Performer Seen in Fargo & Grand Forks Dies at Michigan Air Show

BATTLE CREEK, MI (KVRR) — Fargo AirSho is extending its deepest sympathies to the family of Chris Darnell and the entire Shockwave Jet Truck & Flash Fire Jet Trucks team. Darnell died Saturday at the Field of Flight Air Show in Battle Creek, Michigan. His Shockwave Jet Truck was...
valleynewslive.com

4th of July celebrations around the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: If you think it has been windy lately, it has

FARGO — It has been windy. The average wind speed in Fargo from Jan. 1 through June 30 from 1991 through 2020 is 11.5 mph, with the wind blowing at 20 mph or greater just over 10% of the time. This year, the average wind speed from Jan. 1 through June 30 was 14.4 mph with the wind blowing at 20 mph or greater 24% of the time.
FARGO, ND

