Alphabet And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. GOOG Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan sold a total of 1,109 shares at an average price of $2,166.74. The insider received around $2.4 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Barclays maintained Alphabet with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $3,200 to $3,000.

Barclays maintained Alphabet with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $3,200 to $3,000. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet Inc is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Palo Alto Networks

The Trade: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW Director, EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold a total of 12,000 shares at an average price of $501.62. The insider received around $6.02 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: The company's stock has dropped around 7% since the start of the year.

The company’s stock has dropped around 7% since the start of the year. What Palo Alto Networks Does: Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers.

McCormick

The Trade: McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC Director Margaret Preston V sold a total of 10,580 shares at an average price of $84.44. The insider received around $893.38 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: McCormick recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.3% year-on-year to $1.54 billion, missing the consensus of $1.61 billion.

McCormick recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.3% year-on-year to $1.54 billion, missing the consensus of $1.61 billion. What McCormick Does: In its 130-year history, McCormick has grown to become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings.

Interactive Brokers Group