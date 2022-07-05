ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Alphabet And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gFtK_0gV8sWej00

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

  • The Trade: Alphabet Inc. GOOG Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan sold a total of 1,109 shares at an average price of $2,166.74. The insider received around $2.4 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Barclays maintained Alphabet with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $3,200 to $3,000.
  • What Alphabet Does: Alphabet Inc is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Palo Alto Networks

  • The Trade: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW Director, EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold a total of 12,000 shares at an average price of $501.62. The insider received around $6.02 million as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock has dropped around 7% since the start of the year.
  • What Palo Alto Networks Does: Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

McCormick

  • The Trade: McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC Director Margaret Preston V sold a total of 10,580 shares at an average price of $84.44. The insider received around $893.38 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: McCormick recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.3% year-on-year to $1.54 billion, missing the consensus of $1.61 billion.
  • What McCormick Does: In its 130-year history, McCormick has grown to become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings.

Interactive Brokers Group

  • The Trade: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $56.15. The insider received around $2.25 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Interactive Brokers Group recently reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for June.
  • What Interactive Brokers Does: Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

More Than $582 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Peterffy
Person
Prabhakar Raghavan
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% To Buy Now And Hold Forever

Roku is already an established leader in the media-streaming technology sector. At the same time, the market remains fragmented, and Roku could build a much larger share over time. Furthermore, the company isn’t even thinking about international expansion -- yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Stocks#Stock#Goog Senior#Palo Alto Networks Inc#Evp
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Is Still Buying Dogecoin, If You Join Him And Invest $100, Here's How Much You'll Have If DOGE Gets Back To 25 Cents

The world’s richest man shared that he is buying a leading meme cryptocurrency in the recent crypto bear market. Here’s a look at how much a small investment could grow. What Happened: Over the weekend, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared that he is still supporting Dogecoin DOGE. Musk also told a user on Twitter that he was buying DOGE with the price currently down.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 880 Points After Inflation Shocker

Speculation that inflation might have peaked earlier this year died abruptly with this morning's release of the Labor Department's latest consumer price index (CPI). And what the data showed was that prices were still rising last month. Specifically, the CPI surged 8.6% year-over-year in May, the fastest pace since December...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
145K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy