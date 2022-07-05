ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rubicon Technology RBCN stock moved upwards by 77.6% to $16.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $803.3 million.
  • Braze BRZE stock rose 6.9% to $41.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $188.8 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl MFGP shares declined by 8.9% to $3.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Latch LTCH shares fell 7.9% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares declined by 6.8% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million.
  • STMicroelectronics STM shares declined by 6.35% to $28.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 billion.
  • ASML Holding ASML stock declined by 5.72% to $424.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.7 billion.
  • Data Storage DTST stock decreased by 5.14% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

