12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 2 days ago
Gainers

  • Team TISI shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $0.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 8.26% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock increased by 6.06% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $366.4 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares increased by 4.67% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

Losers

  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock declined by 22.8% to $4.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB stock fell 7.29% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • BEST BEST shares fell 6.78% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock fell 6.05% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
  • Frontier Group Holdings ULCC stock declined by 5.9% to $9.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Hawaiian Holdings HA stock declined by 4.44% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $718.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Benzinga

Benzinga

