12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Gainers

  • Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock moved upwards by 1961.6% to $3.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $580.4 million.
  • Tyme Technologies TYME stock rose 46.74% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP stock rose 39.91% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB shares rose 18.39% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.7 million.
  • Endo International ENDP stock rose 14.01% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.8 million.
  • Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares increased by 12.49% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $418.3 million.

Losers

  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares declined by 10.5% to $0.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares fell 10.13% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock fell 9.36% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock fell 8.81% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.
  • Omeros OMER stock decreased by 7.98% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $267.8 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock fell 7.88% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

#Stock#Health Care Stocks#Therapeutics#Pre Market Session#Endo International Endp#Mereo Biopharma Group#Omeros Omer
