ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Local musician's body found in Merrimack River near Whittier Bridge

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMESBURY, Mass. — A local musician has been identified as the man who was found early Tuesday morning near a bridge spanning the Merrimack River. Newburyport Police said the body of...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police identify body of 71-year-old man found in Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Newburyport have identified the body of a 71-year-old man found in the Merrimack River earlier this week. The department confirmed Robert Urzi of Newburyport was found near the Whittier Bridge on Tuesday morning. Newburyport Police said investigators do not have reason to believe that...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amesbury, MA
Newburyport, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Newburyport, MA
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Local musician's body pulled from Merrimac River

NEWBURYPORT - A body of a staple on the local music scene was found in the Merrimac River. Robert "Bahama Bob" Urzi, 71, of Newburyport, was found Tuesday morning. "The investigation into his death is ongoing, but at the current time investigators do not have reason to suspect that foul play was involved," Newburyport Police tweeted.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merrimack River#Interstate 95#Newburyport Police#The U S Coast Guard
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Lawrence residents concerned about trash littering the city

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence officials say they need more workers to address residents’ complaints of of trash piling up under bridges and in other dumping sites around the city. Officials said Wednesday that trash has piled up over the years, in part due to homeless encampments, and the...
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
whdh.com

Victim identified in Winchester lake drowning

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have identified a man who drowned in Winchester’s Upper Mystic Lake on July 4th. The man, Alford Garcia, 52, of Lynn, was on an inflatable float shortly before 6 p.m. near Shannon Beach when he fell off. Garcia was seen going under the water at that time. The current investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office suggests that he attempted to swim to shore but became tired and started struggling in the water, eventually submerging in the water.
WINCHESTER, MA
97X

Police Looking For The Portsmouth Public Pool Pooper

Hundreds of people looking to take an Independence Day dip in the pool at their local city pool were disappointed to find out that the pool would not be open for America's Birthday. The city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced the pool was closed due to "apparent acts of vandalism"...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
MassLive.com

Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon to be arraigned in connection with 1988 Lawrence murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay, officials say

A former Massachusetts corrections worker will be arraigned Thursday in connection with the 33-year-old cold case murder of Melissa Tremblay, whose lifeless and mangled body was discovered in a Lawrence rail yard the day after she went missing from a nearby neighborhood, the Essex County district attorney announced. Marvin C....
LAWRENCE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy