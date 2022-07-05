ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Steven Duggar: Swipes first bag as Ranger

 2 days ago

Duggar started in left field and went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Monday's...

FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Month: Shohei Ohtani rules baseball in June

The month of June has come to a close, and that means it’s time for my Team of the Month!. Let's take a look back at the entire month and identify the best player at every position in June. To start, in June, Shohei Ohtani put together one of...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Sitting again Thursday

Gurriel is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Royals, likely due to an undisclosed injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel will be on the bench for a second straight contest, and though the Astros haven't provided an explanation behind the back-to-back absences, the 38-year-old is presumably dealing with a physical concern. J.J. Matijevic gets the start at first base in Gurriel's stead and bats sixth in the series finale.
HOUSTON, TX
Arlington, TX
Texas Sports
Ranger, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: On bench for matinee

Cruz isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds. Cruz will get a breather after he hit .156 with three homers, a double, six RBI and four runs over his last nine games. Diego Castillo is starting at shortstop and batting fifth during Thursday's matinee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski kept to San Francisco's bench on Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting once again

Votto isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets. Votto will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup after he went 0-for-13 with three walks and five strikeouts over his last four games. Brandon Drury is shifting to first base while Donovan Solano starts at the hot corner.
CINCINNATI, OH
Steven Duggar
Kole Calhoun
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Wynns: Steps out of lineup

Wynns is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wynns is poised to see more playing time with Curt Casali sidelined by an oblique injury, but it's Joey Bart who will start after being promoted earlier Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Status for Friday in question

Lorenzen's availability for his scheduled start Friday in Baltimore is up in the air due to a physical issue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 30-year-old surrendered eight runs (seven earned) over three innings during his last start July 1, though it's unclear when the unspecified issue first surfaced. Reid Detmers has joined the Angels on the taxi squad and is poised to start Friday should Lorenzen be unable to take the mound.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Rangers#Orioles#Giants
CBS Sports

Mets' Chasen Shreve: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Mets designated Shreve for assignment Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. New York needed a roster spot for Max Scherzer and Shreve, having posted a 10.43 ERA in his last 15 appearances, was an obvious choice for demotion. Shreve's poor numbers suggest he'll clear waivers and continue his season with Triple-A Syracuse.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Moncada leaves game with right foot contusion

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Nearing game action

Rortvedt (knee) took live batting practice Saturday and has been increasing his running, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports. "I would say he's probably getting close to being ready for some game action," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. Rortvedt hasn't yet played this season after the Yankees acquired...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Baltimore Orioles
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Plays first two rehab games

Lewis (concussion) went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett on Sunday and Monday. Lewis opened his rehab assignment up with the Rainiers on Sunday and logged two plate appearances as the designated hitter, and he served as the DH again for the AquaSox on Monday as he bumped down to a lower level of competition. The slugging outfielder's time in the minors is expected to last at least a few more games, as the Mariners would like to see him play multiple times in the outfield before activation is considered.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Leaves with injury

Oviedo exited Monday's game against Atlanta after being struck on the right hand by a line drive, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. He struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in relief before departing. Oviedo was immediately sent for further testing, and his X-rays came back negative. He'll be...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Michael Papierski: Back on bench

Papierski is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. Papierski has started behind the dish in six of the last seven games while Aramis Garcia has missed time with finger and elbow injuries, but Garcia will return to action for Game 1 of the twin bill. Though Papierski should get the starting nod at catcher for the second game of the day, he and Garcia are both likely to see their opportunities take a hit in the near future. Top backstop Tyler Stephenson (thumb) began a rehab assignment this week and should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Reds' homestand that begins Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Monday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Vogt for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
OAKLAND, CA

