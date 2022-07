It may be a job for plant-based food manufacturers, or it might be added to the to-do lists of French etymologists, but somebody is going to have to come up with a new name for plant-based steaks and sausages. Last week, France became the first European country to ban words that have been used to describe meats or fish — like "steak" — from being used for their meatless counterparts.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO