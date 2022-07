After proudly and faithfully serving the Norwalk Police Department for 25 years, Officer John Haggerty retired from a successful career on July 4, 2022. On January 9, 1997, Officer John Haggerty became a sworn member of the Norwalk Police Department. He served in the Patrol Division, Traffic Unit, and Training Division. Officer Haggerty was selected for recognition at the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) awards. John was recognized during his career with Officer of the Month on several occasions, a Life Saving Award and Officer of the Year in 2003 for his efforts to save the life of a young infant who stopped breathing.

NORWALK, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO