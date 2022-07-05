ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Swarms of invasive fly found in North Carolina can disrupt outdoor events, state says

By Mark Price
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxO1B_0gV8pl3N00
Invasive spotted lanternflies have been found in North Carolina for the first time, the state says. The infestation is in Forsyth County. Facebook screenshot

A garish invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina for the first time and it could be big trouble for the state’s agriculture and tourism industries, experts say.

The spotted lanternfly is known to “attack hops, fruit trees, and many ornamental plants,” and “mating swarms” can become large enough to overwhelm outdoor events such as weddings and tours, N.C. State University Extension reports.

“Initial surveys indicate the known distribution of the pest is within a 5-mile radius in Forsyth County near Interstate 40 in Kernersville extending to the Guilford County line,” the N.C. Department of Agriculture said in a June 29 news release.

“Treatments” in the region were planned last week “before mated females begin laying eggs,” the state said. Details of the preventative efforts were not released.

Surveys for additional infestations in the region are ongoing, and the state is asking the public to report sightings via Apps.ncagr.gov.

Officials have anticipated the arrival of the flies since last year, when an infestation was detected in Virginia near the North Carolina state line.

“Spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state’s wine and grape industries and can feed and cause damage on over 70 species of plants including apples, roses and other landscape plants,” the state reports.

The flies are attracted to popular plants used for landscaping around homes and businesses “causing aggravation among those who encounter it,” N.C. State reports. They are also known to “cause oozing” from trees, experts say.

Spotted lanternflies are native to China, India and Vietnam and were first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014, N.C. State reports. The pest has since spread to eight additional states in New England and the Midwest, experts say.

It is believed the flies “arrived via imported goods, likely as an egg mass ... adhered to stone products,” officials say.

Comments / 1

Related
Charlotte Observer

10-year-old girl tubing on Tennessee River dies after being hit by boat, officials say

A 10-year-old tubing on the Tennessee River died after part of a boat hit her over the Fourth of July weekend, officials said. The girl reportedly was “on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat” when the boat’s motor struck both her and the tube. It happened in Decatur County, roughly 100 miles southwest of Nashville, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Charlotte Observer

Dads Against Predators members ‘lured’ man to Target before attacking him, NC cops say

Three members of the Dads Against Predators social media group “lured” a man to a North Carolina store before attacking him, officials said. The man reportedly fired a gun inside a Target to try to stop the beating on June 28. The shooting left one of his accused attackers injured but didn’t ward off the assault at the Hanes Mall Boulevard store, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in an updated news release.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

As we all know, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in America because it is the most preferred tourist destination for people living in the country and visitors. In addition, the warming climate, beaches, and the beautiful rolling mountains of North Carolina are some of the most frequented places in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swarms#Fruit Trees
NBC News

One dead in Myrtle Beach area after alligator attack

An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said. Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

South Carolina’s strongest earthquake in eight years rattles state

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook parts of South Carolina on Wednesday.The earthquake struck at 2.43pm and was centred near Elgin, 20 miles northeast of the state capital of Columbia, and was the strongest recorded in the state in eight years. Almost 4,000 people reported to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that they felt the quake, with residents as far away as Augusta noticing the tremors. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) said a swarm of aftershocks were felt in the hours after initial quake. A tremor measuring 2.04 struck at 2.57pm, followed by two more at 4.02pm...
ENVIRONMENT
Alina Andras

Five Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

It comes without saying that some of the most beautiful beaches are located in North Carolina. That's why lots of Americans love to spend their summer vacation in this beautiful state. It's a perfect holiday destination for families traveling with children, but it's also ideal for young people who want to make great memories with their group of friends. There is something to do for everybody. From quiet, family-friendly, and secluded beaches, to lively places, where you can engage in all sorts of activities like paddle boarding, surfing, fishing, and many sports that you can practice on the beach.
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
495
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy