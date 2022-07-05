ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 vs 7

By newtda513
Android Central
 4 days ago

That's the age-old question. I'm sure people who've had bad experiences with the Pixel 6 (or who've read a lot of the initial bad press) will strongly recommend waiting for the 7, but people like me who've had smooth sailing (6 Pro for me) will tell you the 6 is great....

Android Central

July Update

I still haven't got the June update unlocked on VZW. Same here... unlocked and using VZ. Still on May! Weird as the extra perks that were talked of bundled in the June security update have updated; eg the sliding widgets. No eSim yet. Definitely weird... Today 12:59 AM. Like 0.
Android Central

How to reduce background noise when making calls?

Can I please ask if there's a way to reduce the background noise when making a call using an Android phone in a noisy environment like a coffee shop or airport lounge?. I mean so that the person I'm calling doesn't hear the noise in the background at my location.
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #384: Friday, July 8

Everything you need to know about July 8 (384)'s Wordle is right here. Let me help you with a tailor-made clue for today's puzzle, followed by the answer just below that. Like searching for car keys and mislaid mobile phones, the answer to everyone's favourite daily puzzle game is always in the last place you look for it. I wouldn't mind so much, but when you've got two or even three guesses that are all just one letter off an early victory… well, it stings a little.
#Google Pixel#Smart Phone
Android Central

Swimming kills the battery

Not sure how many have taken this watch for a dip but I've found that it is better not to if you plan on having a watch for the rest of the day. The first time I turned on touch sensitivity by mistake thinking it was splash protection. But even with splash protection on the battery drained quickly. Thinking about it now I may have been partially responsible because I was looking at the watch to see if it was awake and almost every time I looked at the watch it was either already lit or would wake up. Even so it still went from in the 40s percent to 12% in around 40 - 45 minutes. That is why I've concluded that it best to not even ware it in the pool. Now splashing or just being in a wet environment, probably not so bad. I just expected more from Samsung's Water Lock, I mean it is called Water Lock. Maybe it is working as designed because I never found it opened to an app or anything.
Android Central

SD not inserted

My Samsung S10 Note + is having problems with SD cards. I have tried several and keep getting the same issue. When powered up the files are all there and its accessible for read/write options. However after an hour or so I simply get message (File Manager) that no SD...
Android Central

Camera - color not accurate on photos

I've had my Pixel 3 for 4 years and never noticed a color rendition problem. I took a picture of a flower arrangement and because I had the flowers to compare with the photo, I noticed that a bright red rose showed up as a dull red. I used the EDIT Screen in an effort to adjust it. It made very little difference. As a matter of fact, only the BRIGHTNESS made a difference in the photo.
Android Central

Best Alexa devices 2022

If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
