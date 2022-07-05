Not sure how many have taken this watch for a dip but I've found that it is better not to if you plan on having a watch for the rest of the day. The first time I turned on touch sensitivity by mistake thinking it was splash protection. But even with splash protection on the battery drained quickly. Thinking about it now I may have been partially responsible because I was looking at the watch to see if it was awake and almost every time I looked at the watch it was either already lit or would wake up. Even so it still went from in the 40s percent to 12% in around 40 - 45 minutes. That is why I've concluded that it best to not even ware it in the pool. Now splashing or just being in a wet environment, probably not so bad. I just expected more from Samsung's Water Lock, I mean it is called Water Lock. Maybe it is working as designed because I never found it opened to an app or anything.

