ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google Accused of Political Bias In Spam Filtering Political Emails; New Proposal Could Change That

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLEAr_0gV8pCM400

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL looks to allow polling updates, merch solicitations, and frantic fundraising pleas during election season after it realized that it filtered too much spam, Bloomberg reports.

Alphabet proposed suspending Gmail spam filters on messages from political parties and candidates to "enhance user and bulk sender experience" to the Federal Election Commission.

The pilot program, likely to launch during the upcoming election cycle, will still allow Gmail users to manually unsubscribe from each unwanted email list by clicking on one thirsty form letter at a time, making it very tedious and impractical process for the users.

The FEC proposal followed a bill by Senate Republicans preventing tech companies from applying spam filters to political emails.

Google described the proposal as an effort to provide added transparency while preserving Google's commitment to "a great experience for all of our users." Google acknowledged not filtering messages based on political affiliation.

Users expressed frustration at Google's move, even threatening to give up email.

Experts found that Google marked 70% of right-wing messages as spam, compared with about 10% of left-wing emails. Comparing emails on similar topics, experts found that Gmail still seemed to restrict Republicans more than Democrats.

Experts say Google's software reacts to the preferences of a user base that's likely younger and less conservative than the people using Microsoft Corp MSFT Outlook and Yahoo.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.27% at $2,181.62 on Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

With Vladimir Putin And Narendra Modi In Audience, Xi Jinping Calls For World To End 'Sanctions Abuse'

Targeting Western sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the world "must abandon Cold War mentality" and "bloc confrontation." What Happened: During the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the audience, Xi criticized global sanctions without any direct references.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

There has been no official announcement. And even if there was one, this announcement would have gone unnoticed: Mark and Zuckerberg and his company, Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, no longer have a digital payments project. Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#Spam#Alphabet Inc Goog#Fec#Senate#Republicans#Democrats
Android Police

Google may be breaking the law when it convinces you to sign up for an account

In many sectors, Google has grown its way into becoming one of the biggest targets for European scrutiny. From antitrust allegations galore to concerns over privacy, the company has had to navigate through billions of euros in fines and plenty of new regulations in the wake of its own transgressions. And you can expect more legal challenges to come as consumer protection agencies across Europe are taking such steps against the tech giant for steering consumers into accepting corporate surveillance.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Google’s Powerful Artificial Intelligence Spotlights a Human Cognitive Glitch

It is easy for people to mistake fluent speech for fluent thought. When you read a sentence like this one, your past experience leads you to believe that it’s written by a thinking, feeling human. And, in this instance, there is indeed a human typing these words: [Hi, there!] But these days, some sentences that appear remarkably humanlike are actually generated by AI systems that have been trained on massive amounts of human text.
SOFTWARE
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China claims to have developed an AI that can read the minds of Communist Party members to determine how receptive they are to 'thought education' in since-deleted article

China has reportedly created an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can assess the loyalty of Communist Party members. According to Didi Tang, a reporter for the Times in Beijing, the system has been developed by researchers at Hefei Comprehensive National Science Centre. It can analyse facial expressions and brain waves...
EDUCATION
Benzinga

ICYMI: There's No Proof Smoking Weed Occasionally Is Harmful: NIDA Director Dr. Nora Volkow Agrees

This article was originally published in December 2021. Director of National Institute On Drug Abuse (NIDA) Dr. Nora Volkow recently discussed the benefits and harms of cannabis consumption in an interview with FiveThirtyEight, wherein she acknowledged that there is no scientific proof marijuana consumption is harmful when used occasionally and in moderate doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
56K+
Followers
145K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy