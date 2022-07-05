ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Miami in June 2022

To keep tabs on every Miami restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the...

SoHo House will open a second Miami location with a restaurant, pool, and club space

This week, Soho House has announced the opening of a second Miami location in late 2022, a space where you can dine, swim, party, and imbibe. Dubbed Miami Pool House, the venue will be situated on the border of Wynwood and Edgewater. The property, most recently used as a private residence, will feature an outdoor dining terrace, restaurant, club space, and cottage bar designed around an outdoor pool.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

On National Fried Chicken Day try the Best-Fried Chicken in Miami

There’s nothing like a crispy, juicy piece of fried chicken. And Miami has some of the best places to get it! You won’t be disappointed! From soul food joints to upscale restaurants, in celebration of National Fried Chicken Day on July 6th, check out our list of the top 4 spots for fried chicken in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Davie's Sweet Aloha Ice Cream Brings Hawaiian Shave Ice to South Florida

If you’re searching for the perfect summertime treat to beat the heat, here’s one worth venturing out of Miami for: authentic Hawaiian shave ice. Not to be confused with snow cones or slushies, Hawaiian shave ice has a soft and fluffy mouthfeel that bursts with flavor. And according to Sweet Aloha Ice Cream owners Jimmy and Lynne Anderson, their shop is the only place you’ll find true shave ice anywhere in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
MIAMI, FL
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Italian Restaurants in Miami, FL [2022 Updated]

Indeed Italian cuisine is one of the most infamous dishes in the world. However, you cannot deny that not everyone has the luxury to travel to European countries and taste them. Specifically, this blog will help locate the 20 best Italian restaurants in Miami, Florida. Ready yourself and your pocket!
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Explore South Florida with Your Kids this Summer with Brightline

There’s not much $5 will get you these days (not even a gallon of gas depending on the week), but it will get you a new, fun way to explore South Florida with the kiddos. This summer, children 12 and under can ride for just $5 with the purchase of any adult SMART fare on Brightline! While we’re still a few months out from the station opening in Boca Raton (I personally can’t wait!), you and your family can still hop on the train between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach for a unique and air-conditioned adventure.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing French Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale You Should Try

Only 30 miles north of the bustling city of Miami is the beautiful city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This stunning coastal city is famous for its beaches, boating canals, and luxurious atmosphere. There’s no shortage of delicious restaurants to visit in Fort Lauderdale, but if you’re craving something elegant like...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Going Once: City of Miami Auctions Off Piles of Weird Stuff

The discerning buyer always has an eye out for a good deal. If you're the type of discerning buyer who's into cheap gaming consoles, musical instruments, and Nike shoes, well, this is your lucky week. Open for bidding until noon Friday through McKinney, Texas-based René Bates Auctioneers are 13 lots...
MIAMI, FL
L. Cane

5 Quirky, Vintage Florida Attractions that May Still Be Worth a Visit

Bobak at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Walt Disney World changed tourism in Florida in the 1970s. Before that time, many attractions were built along roadsides to attract those traveling in the sunshine state. These attractions are obviously older today, but they're still running, and they're arguably good representations of "old Florida," which some visitors and locals enjoy. They're also often less expensive than newer attractions. Below is a sampling of these attractions that still exist throughout Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale gives Beckham and company one more year to build promised park

Soccer star David Beckham and his Inter Miami partners scored a deal Tuesday night that gives them another year to build a long-promised community park next to the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The pandemic and other unexpected delays prevented Miami Beckham United from keeping a promise made three years ago to build a sprawling community park by July 18. On Tuesday night, Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Acquires Miami Apartments for $92M

Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale, representing both the buyer and seller. Real estate investment firm Lloyd Jones has acquired FIRST Apartments, a luxury mid-rise apartment community in the up-and-coming East Little Havana enclave of Miami for $92 million. The seller was Premium Development Inc. The property is situated less than 1 mile from downtown Miami and Brickell. Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale, representing both the buyer and the seller of the property.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Lawsuit: Miami Pastor Blew Church Money on Extramarital Dalliance With Congregant

In May 2019, about a month after taking a woman from his church on a first date, David Stocker, Jr., flew her out to New York City to partake in all the quintessential touristy activities in the Big Apple: visit Broadway, snap photos around Times Square, ride in one of those cheesy horse-drawn carriages. The couple returned the following month to stay at a luxe hotel in the Lower East Side, snapping intimate photos and selfies along the way.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Lele Pons, Rich the Kid, Brody Jenner, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Celebrity Chef to Take Over Two Coral Gables Restaurants

Earlier today, veteran restaurateur, TV personality, and certified Neapolitan pizza maker Donatella Arpaia announced her return to the culinary world. Arpaia, who’s 50, will take over operations at two Coral Gables restaurants, Redfish and Forte. When Arpaia relocated to Miami from New York City with her husband and their...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami’s innovative 836 double decker is a game changer by MDX

The new double decker highway and bridge aims to manage Miami’s traffic more efficiently while improving the quality of life for locals. Expected to complete by 2026, the massive project that is the i-395 will result in Miami getting its very first double decker highway and bridge in the hopes of managing traffic and routes more efficiently in the city.
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
