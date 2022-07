"On July 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM, Burnett County Dispatch was notified of a man threatening the use of a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Danbury (Swiss Township). Upon Deputies arriving on scene, the man was located walking away from the bar. The man was brandishing a handgun as deputies were trying to speak to him. The man walked down 7th Place Road toward his residence, then into the woods. The man swung the handgun pointing it at two Burnett County Deputies and a Tribal Police Officer. One Deputy fired on the man striking him. The man was then secured and first aid was provided for his injuries. North Memorial Ambulance transported the male subject to the North Air Care Helicopter where he was transported to a hospital.

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO