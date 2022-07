This Minnesota Department of Natural Resources post about rainbow darters, a fish, got political real quick, and even had the Minnesota DNR trolling a hater early on. Last Thursday, the last day of June, the Minnesota DNR posted about animal species that are rainbow all year long, as a way to close out pride month. Well, the comments were mixed, and one commenter even got a direct response from the Minnesota DNR, which later appeared to be hidden or deleted.

