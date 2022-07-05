Bitcoin daily chart alert - Sideways price action recently - Jul. 5

Stocks rallied again on Wall Street Thursday, and the S&P 500 is closing out a fourth straight gain. The 1.5% rise marks the longest winning streak for the index since March. Most of the market climbed, and energy-producing companies led the way after oil prices recovered a chunk of their sharp losses from earlier in the week. The bond market is still showing signs of worry about a possible recession, though. A report on Thursday showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. A report on Friday will show more broadly how the jobs market is doing. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, extending a winning streak that has the market on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 2:36 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 75% of the stocks in the benchmark index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 272 points, or 0.9%, to 31,311 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%.

STOCKS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO