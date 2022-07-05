ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin daily chart alert - Sideways price action recently - Jul. 5

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bears have the overall...

www.kitco.com

kitco.com

Bitcoin rises 6.1% to $21,792

July 7 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 6.06% to $21,792.16 at 20:02 GMT on Thursday, adding $1,244.71 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 23.9% from the year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, climbed...
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher After Fed Minutes

The major indexes spent most of the day bouncing around as investors awaited the mid-afternoon release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June policy-setting meeting, where the central bank issued its first 75 basis-point rate hike in nearly three decades. A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Equity Index Futures Rise On Higher Layoffs And Unemployment Claims

(Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open as signs of weakness in the labor market may let the Fed take their proverbial foot off the economic brake. Potential Market Movers. Earlier this week, the JOLTS job openings were higher than expected but lower than the...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, DoorDash, Coinbase and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Uber, DoorDash – Shares of Uber slumped 4.6% and DoorDash fell 9% on news that Amazon agreed to take a stake in Grubhub in a deal that will give Prime subscribers a one-year membership to the food delivery service. Coinbase...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Drop Following Another Week Of Losses

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after Wall Street recorded losses for another week and closed one of the worst halves in decades on Thursday. However, the Dow Jones surged by more than 300 points on Friday. Data on factory orders for May will be...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price clings to $20K as Bollinger bands close in for volatility

Bitcoin (BTC) said “no” to volatility for a third day on July 7 as Wall Street trading began with little change in mood. Next move "likely sets direction going forward" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it fluctuated just north of $20,000, retaining a pattern characteristic of the week so far.
CURRENCIES
The Associated Press

Wall Street rallies again, even as bond market signals worry

Stocks rallied again on Wall Street Thursday, and the S&P 500 is closing out a fourth straight gain. The 1.5% rise marks the longest winning streak for the index since March. Most of the market climbed, and energy-producing companies led the way after oil prices recovered a chunk of their sharp losses from earlier in the week. The bond market is still showing signs of worry about a possible recession, though. A report on Thursday showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. A report on Friday will show more broadly how the jobs market is doing. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, extending a winning streak that has the market on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 2:36 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 75% of the stocks in the benchmark index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 272 points, or 0.9%, to 31,311 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%.
STOCKS
AFP

US to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products

The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products and leverage a North American supply chain to help meet energy and climate goals, officials in Washington and Ottawa said Thursday. The tariffs had the effect of cutting by 82 percent Canadian exports of solar products to the United States, according to Ng. She noted that Canada and the United States have "shared goals and commitments to fight climate change, create jobs and support the development and scale up of renewable energy technologies right here in North America."
U.S. POLITICS
kitco.com

Crypto lenders run into difficulties

July 6 (Reuters) - Crypto lenders, which boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, have run into difficulties recently due to a slump brought on by the downfall of a major token in May and a global risk-off sentiment. Below are some of the firms that have run into trouble recently:. Terraform...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

July 6 (Reuters) - Voyager Digital (VOYG.TO) said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, a week after the crypto lender suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits to its platform as it sought additional time to explore strategic alternatives. In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, New Jersey-based Voyager estimated...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Check Point Software's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Check Point Software CHKP. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
MARKETS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares rose 68.0% to $1.26 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, American Rebel Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 47.2 million, which is 20779.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Rising After Hours

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying. Sue Gove, who was recently appointed interim CEO, disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.61 per share. From Last Week: 'It's Game Over':...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price approaches potential springboard to $23K as DXY cools surge

Bitcoin (BTC) approached the July 6 Wall Street open near $20,000 as a fresh battle between support and resistance loomed. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD wedged in a tight trading range with liquidity creeping closer to spot on the day. After recovering 6% losses from the...
CURRENCIES

