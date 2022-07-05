ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Man dies after bystanders pull him from SC lake on Fourth of July, officials say

By Simone Jasper
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9F79_0gV8m32300

A South Carolina man died after he was pulled from a popular lake on the Fourth of July, officials said.

The 38-year-old went underwater at about 5 p.m. before bystanders found him and got him to shore, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

The man was taken to Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital, where he later died of complications from an accidental drowning. He was identified in a news release as Michael Criswell of Greenville.

Criswell died after spending time on Lake Keowee, a popular destination for fishing, boating and other water activities roughly 35 miles west of Greenville. He was wading in the water with friends when officials said another person “became distressed.”

“Criswell, who reportedly could not swim, assisted this person to safety” near the Stamp Creek Landing boat ramp in Seneca, the coroner’s office said. He might have stepped into a deeper part of the lake before struggling and going below the surface.

Criswell was pulled out of the lake after being found in about 8 feet of water. Officials said he received CPR before he was rushed to an emergency room.

Boat propeller injury blamed in death of man pulled from popular SC lake, coroner says

Driver heading home from work drowns after car veers into creek, SC coroner says

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Body of deceased male found floating in river on Fourth of July

Emergency responders rappel down embankment to retrieve body. TRYON––On Monday around noon, Saluda Fire and Rescue and Tryon Fire Department were dispatched to a section of the North Pacolet River in Tryon along US 176, within a hundred yards of the Twin Bridges area. The section of the...
TRYON, NC
WYFF4.com

12 year-old boy missing after falling into Upstate river, sheriff says

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who fell into the Saluda River Wednesday afternoon and never resurfaced, said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. According to Lewis, the call came in around 3:30 p.m. and dozens of first responders began searching the Saluda River in the...
PIEDMONT, SC
