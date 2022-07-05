ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News Police looking to identify persons of interest in homicide

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Tuesday morning.

Authorities received reports of a shooting in the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd around 6:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. 34-year-old Dominic Thompson of Hampton died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Police have released photos of two persons of interest, both males, in connection with Thompson's death, and they're hoping the public will be able to help identify them:

They have also released the following surveillance footage:

If you can identify these people, you're asked to call 757-928-4212 or call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by visiting P3Tips.com .

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

