Home in Milton Lost To Devestating Fire

(PHOTOS COURTESY OF MILTON FIRE & RESCUE) At 3:46 p.m. on July 4th, Milton Fire & Rescue was dispatched to Hwy 36 and Riverdale Dr for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Crews arrived on the scene and found a 1995 GMT-400 pickup truck had been traveling East on Hwy 36 when for unknown reasons he struck a culvert causing him to overturn. The driver was out of the vehicle when crews arrived. Crews assisted EMS with the patient who was then taken to KDH for his non-life-threatening injuries by Trimble County EMS. The roadway was reduced to one lane for a couple of hours. Milton Fire, Trimble County EMS, and the Kentucky State Police were all on the scene.

MILTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO