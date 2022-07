The Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees in an important four game series which begins on Thursday night. These two bitter American League East rivals have not faced each other in three months since the opening series of the season in April. The Yankees are currently 14 games clear of both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Red Sox and are 14.5 clear of the Blue Jays. This series is important for both teams. For Boston, it is an opportunity to slowly close the gap on the Yanks and also to solidify second place within the AL East division. For New York, it is a chance to expand their already very large lead on the division.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO