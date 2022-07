It’s July Seventh, and fluorite, also called fluorspar, was designated as Illinois’ official state mineral in 1965. Fluorite has both decorative and industrial uses and was a vital component in steel production during World War Two. Mines in Pope and Hardin Counties in southern Illinois once produced the majority of the nation’s fluorite. But other countries started selling the mineral more cheaply, and the last Illinois fluorite mine closed in 1995.

