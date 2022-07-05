ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

One Summer Chicago jobs program kicks off Tuesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdop8_0gV8l6iR00
EMBED <> More Videos One Summer Chicago jobs program kicks off Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago kicks off it's One Summer Chicago program Tuesday.

The in-person job and life-skills training program runs from today through August 12.

The One Summer Chicago program partners with a range of private, public and nonprofit partners to give participants hands-on experience in technology, healthcare, media, finance and more.

It's for young people ages 14 to 24. The program aims to support young people and provide for positive summer activities that support community growth.

Of those surveyed last year 87-percent said the program strengthened their skills and abilities

Last year, more than 42,000 young people applied for under 22,000 available jobs..

Young people can apply at onesummerchicago.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stupiddope.com

Black Boys Code is Now in Chicago!

Black Boys Code, an organization that equips Black youth with skills and tools to thrive in technology, opens its newest location in Chicago today, the second location for Black Boys Code USA. Their inaugural event, Black Boys Code Technology Summer Camp, kicks off the expansion with a five-week tech program that aims to equip youth participants, ages 13 to 15, with confidence and problem-solving skills, as well as their digital literacy – all while having fun.
CHICAGO, IL
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Chicago Title: Recording Clerk/Receptionist

Chicago Title: Escrow Recording Clerk/Receptionist. Chicago Title Susanville has an immediate opening for Recording Clerk/Receptionist. If you thrive in fast-paced environments, enjoy working with the public, and can keep a sense of humor through it all, this may be the spot for you!. This position is entry level, with room...
SUSANVILLE, CA
stormlakeradio.com

Chicago Foot Locker Features Clothing Line from BVU Graduate

A Buena Vista University biology major who traces his first clothing line, Nerdy, to the Estelle Siebens Science Center, recently had clothes he designed featured at a Foot Locker in Chicago, a store he visited frequently as a child. “My dad took us (he and his sister) to this Foot...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
oakpark.com

Cross community Food Aid Festival aims to stock pantries and fill fridges

Music lovers unite! WBEZ, Suburban Unity Alliance and Harmonica Dunn have joined forces to sponsor the first annual Food Aid Festival to benefit the Oak Park Community Fridge, Beyond Hunger, A House in Austin, Austin Coming Together, Best of Proviso Township and the Westchester Food Pantry. Scheduled for July 22 and 23, the event features two locations and multiple musical acts.
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Summer#Summer Chicago
foxwilmington.com

What Type of Community Is Highland Park, Illinois?

Moments before the tragedy at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, music from the local high school marching bands filled the air. In years past, Highland Park’s parade was a patriotic and joyous family event. The town was known as a perfect place to raise a family. The community, 30 miles north of Chicago, was the setting for many memorable films, like “Risky Business” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” However, the mass shooting has shaken the small community to its core.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

IMAN’s Free Food Pantry In Englewood, Big Marsh Park’s Environmental Center Snag Community Development Awards

SOUTH SHORE — Organizers, architects, designers and funders of community-led projects gathered recently on the South Side to celebrate work that is making communities healthier. Winners of the Chicago Neighborhood Development Awards, which honor projects and people that contribute to “building healthier neighborhoods in the Chicago metropolitan area,” were...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Three signs of Medicare fraud every senior and caregiver should know

Ari Parker, J.D. Lead Licensed Advisor & Senior Medicare Advisor at Chapter, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss ways you can avoid becoming a victim of Medicare fraud and three signs to look for to in order to sniff out a scammer. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
William Seaton

City of Chicago on July 4th: Updates from Chicago OEMC, Metra and Illinois Housing

We're celebrating #4thofJuly at the Lincoln Park Conservancy with #redwhiteandblue #flowers!Lincoln Park. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Threshold for Chicago speed camera tickets up for final passage

(The Center Square) – A Chicago City Council committee has voted to raise the speed camera threshold from 6 mph to 10 mph over the speed limit for when a driver gets a ticket, but it's unclear if it'll be called for a final vote. The Finance Committee approved...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How McDonald’s in Homewood supports the community

Christine Lott, McDonald’s Homewood Owner Operator, joins guest host Anna Davlantes to talk about how long they’ve been in Homewood, the numerous ways they have been able to support the community, and how they help with the local 4th of July parades. Christine also tells Anna what she knows about the highly coveted ‘secret menu items.’
HOMEWOOD, IL
nadignewspapers.com

New principal takes helm at Steinmetz College Prep High School

Former Steinmetz College Prep High School assistant principal Dr. Anna Vilchez made her way back to 3030 N. Mobile Ave. after stints at Disney Magnet School and Linne School to take over as the new principal. The Steinmetz Local School Council voted to award Vilchez a principal contract in May...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy