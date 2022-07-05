ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

11-Year-Old Boy Dies Following Fireworks Incident

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11-year-old boy has died from injuries that came from a fireworks-related incident over the weekend. Around 9:45 pm...

insideedition.com

11-Year-Old Indiana Boy Dies After Fireworks Accident

An Indiana boy died from serious injuries following a "fireworks incident," according to a statement released by the Indiana State Police. Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died late Sunday night while being transported to a hospital in Evansville, according to the statement. Kyrra McMichael, the young boy’s mother, told the Courier...
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
Daily Beast

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon man sentenced for biting a jail officer

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to prison on July 6 for biting a jail officer in Posey County . William Dallas Reynolds, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Posey County Circuit Court. Reynolds pleaded guilty to battery resulting in […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County

Officials in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, say a child has died as a result of a fireworks incident. The Mt. Vernon Police Department shared the news of the child's death early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. The police department says that the incident took place within the city limits of Mt....
POSEY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Child dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

A child died following an incident following fireworks in southwestern Indiana. Former FBI Agent: Tracking next mass shooter is a …. Hamilton County ushers in Fourth of July celebrations. IMPD: 2 children, 1 man injured after someone opened …. Government lists when consumers get flight refunds. Dry conditions ‘perfect recipe’...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Motorcycle accident claims Greensburg man’s life

— One person is dead following a motorcycle accident that happened on the 7000 block of West County Road 650 North in the St. Paul area early Saturday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates that 55-year-old Dereke Dru Mink of Greensburg was southbound when his motorcycle went off the road and collided with a parked vehicle just after 2:30 am.
GREENSBURG, IN
963xke.com

Indiana 11-year-old killed in fireworks explosion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana boy dead following fireworks incident

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Hoosier boy has died after a fireworks incident. It happened Sunday night in Posey County in southern Indiana. Dispatchers took a call before 10:00 about a child being seriously hurt in a situation involving fireworks. Indiana State Police say an 11-year-old boy...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
ottumwaradio.com

Rollover Accident Kills Indiana Man

A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
WISH-TV

At least 1 dies in crash on I-65 in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on northbound I-65 at the State Road 60 interchange in Clark County, Indiana State Police say. Sgt. Carey Huls tweeted that all northbound lanes are closed and diverted at the interchange in southern Indiana near...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA

