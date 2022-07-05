Highland Park mayor tries to comfort her community after a gunman killed 6 people

New details are emerging about the suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill. In April of 2019, local authorities interacted with him and his parents after he apparently attempted suicide. Five months later, police confiscated knives, a dagger and a sword after he reportedly threatened to kill his family. We also know that Robert Crimo III posted memes, photos, videos and music on multiple platforms. Extremism researchers say his digital footprint fits into a new and emerging extremist profile. For more on that, we're joined now by NPR domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef. Hi, Odette.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO