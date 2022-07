Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Doogie!. Doogie is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog currently staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Doogie is very active and would love to be your hiking or jogging partner. He already has great leash skills and is working on others, like "sit," "down," and "wait." Doogie also loves a good game of tug or fetch!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO