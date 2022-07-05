ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Justin Logan’s forecast: Storm chances rise

By Justin Logan
foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Another hot and humid day on the way for Kentucky as temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s....

foxlexington.com

foxlexington.com

Chris Johnson’s forecast: More storm chances ahead late week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a busy afternoon and evening for central and eastern Kentucky as strong storms rumbled through the area. Storms packed a punch while dishing out high winds, toppling over several large trees, and causing several thousand to lose power. The good news is...
westbendnews.net

Severe Weather Strikes Area

Thunderstorms rumbled through the NE Indiana & NW Ohio area early this morning. The National Weather Service is predicting more severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is in addition to the Heat Advisory for today due to Heat Indices expected to reach above 100 degrees this afternoon. Locally, in Antwerp from a local weather spotter, over 2.5 inches of rain this morning was reported.
ANTWERP, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Drought conditions have expanded in Kentucky

After a dry June across Kentucky, worsening drought is leading to abnormally to moderate dry conditions across the state. If you like to garden or just keep your grass lush and green, you know the sprinkler has been your best friend the last month or so. Rainfall has been scarce...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Weekly Weather Planner: Scorching, dangerous heat ahead for Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Hotter than a firecracker on the Fourth of July" — while we won't reach temperatures quite that warm, we are looking at dangerously hot weather. Interestingly, a decade ago, you might remember we had a heat wave in our area. We set a string of records during the first part of July in 2012.
ENVIRONMENT
953wiki.com

National Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory

HEAT ADVISORY FROM 12:00 (NOON) EDT TUESDAY UNTIL WED 9:00 P.M EDT. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY THRU TOMORROW NIGHT. PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL IN INDIANA AND NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A sighting of one animal you normally wouldn’t expect to see in Eastern Kentucky has one Harlan County man in hot water with state officials. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife started an investigation following reports of an alligator in a creek near the community of Big Laurel back in June.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm damage pictures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kychamberbottomline.com

Secretary Jim Gray Provides Updates on Kentucky Transportation “Mega-Projects”

Presenting to the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation Wednesday in Frankfort, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray told legislators that the Cabinet is delivering on its commitment to move forward with three mega projects across the state. The mega projects include completion of the Mountain Parkway in eastern Kentucky, construction of...
FRANKFORT, KY
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
yoursportsedge.com

Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Alabama fugitive arrested in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police are credited with putting an Alabama fugitive behind bars. KSP received a tip from the Anniston County Sheriff’s Office that a fugitive could be passing through Richmond on I-75. That’s where police said they found 47-year-old Tony Lamar White, who...
RICHMOND, KY
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

