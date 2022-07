With Web3 gaining more traction as the next iteration of the Internet, more enterprises rush to develop or integrate crypto payment infrastructures. For many companies and brands, accelerating the adoption of Web3 is of strategic importance. The good news is that most companies don't have to reinvent the wheel, as they can rely on ready-made blockchain solutions that can be integrated into existing systems. For example, Request Finance offers a complete crypto kit for invoicing, payments, and payrolls. The solution helps enterprises, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and individual freelancers to handle their crypto payments, salaries, and expenses in a flexible, secure, and compliant manner.

