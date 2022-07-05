ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Had ‘Joyride’ With Kids Following ‘Life-Threatening’ Health Scare

 2 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly enjoyed a family outing on the Fourth of July.

Kourtney KardashianReuters

The celebrity couple “enjoyed a joyride” with the reality star’s two youngest children, using a vintage orange truck.

Netizens caught a glimpse of the outing on social media after Kardashian shared a clip on her official Instagram account. She, at one point, showed her two children at the back of the vehicle, wearing casual attires.

