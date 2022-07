CUMBERLAND, MD – On July 1, 2022, an Officer of the Cumberland Police Department observed a drug transaction between a male and female subject. The Officer witnessed a transaction of currency in exchange for a small plastic bag of suspected CDS. The female was contacted and was identified as Brittany Nicole Miller. Miller advised the Officers that she had marijuana and prescription medication in her possession. Miller was holding the currency in her hand when she was contacted.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO