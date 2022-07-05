ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa's new sex offender registry and fertility fraud laws

By Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

Good morning, and welcome back from the holiday weekend!

There are some 6,500 people listed on Iowa's sex offender registry. And over the past few years, a growing number of Iowans have been requesting to be removed.

Iowa code gives judges the ability to modify lifetime or 10-year registry requirements — and, in recent years, defense lawyers have been filing more applications on behalf of their clients. Whether an offender succeeds in being removed hinges on fulfilling several legal requirements.

Earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new law that is expected to keep offenders guilty of the most serious offenses on the registry longer.

In today's newsletter, my colleague Lee Rood has a look at the number of Iowans being removed and how the Iowa laws surrounding the state's sex offender registry work. You can find it below.

In other news, the Des Moines Register's Courtney Crowder took a look at another new Iowa law that criminalizes fertility fraud , labeling some doctors as sex offenders.

This is statehouse reporter Ian Richardson. Have thoughts or questions on any of Iowa's new laws? You can reach me at irichardson@registermedia.com .

And as always, you can encourage your friends to subscribe to this newsletter here .

