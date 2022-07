Upstate New York does music, beer and wine pretty darn well, and this week we’ve got all three. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead will both perform this weekend, and there’s the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Heritage Hill Brewhouse’s new Brite Vibes festival for beer and cider-lovers. It’s opening weekend for CNY Playhouse’s Jesus Christ Superstar, for the theater-lovers among us, and also a monster truck battle at the NYS Fairgrounds, a gemstone show, a bike ride along the Erie Canal and more. Happy exploring!

